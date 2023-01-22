Unsung Hero, Wandring Warrior, Hoping Cloud, Juramento, Kancha shine in trials

Unsung Hero (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Wandring Warrior (Dhanu Singh) & Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-13, 800/58
Hyderabad: Unsung Hero, Wandring Warrior, Hoping Cloud, Juramento & Kancha impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday.
SAND:
800m:
Alpine Girl (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/49, moved freely.
1000m:
Unsung Hero (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Wandring Warrior (Dhanu Singh) & Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/45, a fit pair. Juramento (Madhu Babu) & Kancha (Abhay Singh) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well.
Noted on Saturday
SAND:
800m:
Samrat (Mohith Singh) 59, 600/43, good. Unsung Hero (RB) 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, unextended. Gusty Note (Apprentice) & Decoy (Gourav Singh) 1-2, 600/48, pair finished level.
1000m:
Spectacular Cruise (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, moved well.
Toque Blanche (Santhosh Raj) & City Of Bliss (Trainer) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together.