Unsung Hero, Wandring Warrior, Hoping Cloud, Juramento, Kancha shine in trials

Unsung Hero (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Wandring Warrior (Dhanu Singh) & Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-13, 800/58

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

By Racing Correspondent

Hyderabad: Unsung Hero, Wandring Warrior, Hoping Cloud, Juramento & Kancha impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday.

SAND:

800m:

Alpine Girl (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/49, moved freely.

1000m:

Unsung Hero (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Wandring Warrior (Dhanu Singh) & Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/45, a fit pair. Juramento (Madhu Babu) & Kancha (Abhay Singh) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well.

Noted on Saturday

SAND:

800m:

Samrat (Mohith Singh) 59, 600/43, good. Unsung Hero (RB) 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, unextended. Gusty Note (Apprentice) & Decoy (Gourav Singh) 1-2, 600/48, pair finished level.

1000m:

Spectacular Cruise (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, moved well.

Toque Blanche (Santhosh Raj) & City Of Bliss (Trainer) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together.