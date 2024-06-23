Protest at UoH on Jun 24 amid suspension of five students

Hyderabad: More trouble seems to be brewing on the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus with the students’ union calling for a protest on Monday demanding the administration to revoke the suspension of five students including union president Mohammed Ateeq Ahmed. They also seek revocation of fine levied on them and also an FIR filed against students.

The UoH administration, according to the students’ union, suspended five students for six months besides levying a penalty of Rs.10,000 for protesting against the administration’s decision to postpone Sukoon, a students’ annual cultural festival. Five more office bearers of the SFI UoH unit were also penalised an amount of Rs.10,000.

The university had earlier said students barged into the Vice Chancellor’s residence at 1 am on May 18 and created a ‘nuisance’ on being asked to hold the annual cultural festival after the varsity opens for academic session and not during the vacation.

The union said if the administration had an issue with Sukoon dates, it could have been conveyed earlier. “However, the administration waited until the last minute, even though students had already booked their tickets and the union paid advances from their pockets to the vendors,” it said.

Stating that the administration sent a letter to the police asking for permission, the union claimed the DCP assured union members of full cooperation from the police department, however, the administration still postponed Sukoon citing lack of permission.

Due to this, the students’ union said it was forced to hold a peaceful protest in front of the VC’s guest house but the police was called and an FIR was registered on students apart from disciplinary orders within a week.

“The UoH administration quickly convened the executive council meeting and decided to suspend students from academics and hostel, and orders were issued 10 days ago. For the first time, the Students’ union president has been suspended,” said a research scholar.

Suspended students, as per the union, face the threat of their PhD and fellowship cancellation besides being banned from university admission in the future.