UoH revokes suspension on five students, union calls off protest

However, the university’s executive council retained a fine of Rs.10,000 levied on these five students while reducing the fine from Rs.10,000 to Rs.5,000 on another group of five students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 06:28 PM

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) students’ union ended its sit-in protest on the campus after the university administration revoked the suspension on five students.

The university had suspended five students and imposed the fine on the students in connection with a protest held by students on May 18 at VC’s residence over conduct of Sukoon, an annual cultural festival. The students union said the university administration revoked the suspension after a meeting held with them on Saturday.

Appreciating the university’s decision to revoke suspension, the students union said a total of Rs.75,000 fine levied on students was an outrageous amount to demand from students who do not have a source of earning. The students union condemned the decision to impose fines and rejected such punitive attacks on students who protested for their rights.