UoH suspends Professor over allegations of molesting foreign student

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:03 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Saturday placed Prof. Ravi Ranjan of Department of Hindi under suspension with immediate effect.

The university took the decision as the professor was picked up by Gachibowli Police on charges of attempting to sexually assault a foreign woman student.

“Based on the criminal complaint under investigation by the Gachibowli Police Station, Prof. Ravi Ranjan is placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the UoH said in a statement.

Earlier, protests erupted on the university campus following allege of sexual assault on a foreign woman student by the professor.

A large number of students led by the Students Union gathered at the University’s Main gate demanding justice for the victim and wanted immediate suspension of the professor.