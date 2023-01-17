UoH, TIFR forge academic collaboration in education and research

A Research and Academic Advisory Committee (RAAC) will oversee the collaboration between UoH and TIFR-H

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research-Hyderabad (TIFR-H) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to continue their academic collaboration in education and research.

Both institutions will take their competence in the natural sciences- physics and chemistry – to the next level, transforming the country’s quest for excellence and human resource development, the UoH said.

A Research and Academic Advisory Committee (RAAC) will oversee the collaboration between UoH and TIFR-H. The MoU enables both institutions to jointly organize lectures, workshops, conferences, and seminars at the national and international levels, it said, adding that faculty from both the institutes will look at establishing inter-institutional centers on mutually agreeable thematic areas to promote interdisciplinary research.