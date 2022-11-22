UoH VC lays foundation stone for new building of HRDC

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao laid the foundation stone for the new building of Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC) on the University campus here on Tuesday.

The construction cost of the proposed new building of HRDC is funded by the Institution of Eminence (IoE), UoH. The total cost of the project is Rs.13.36 crores and the building will have eight lecture halls with 60 member capacity, faculty rooms, three committee rooms, two library rooms, two computer labs and two of seminar halls with 300 member capacity.