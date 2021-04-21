UoH’s Campus Network Facility wins award

Continuing the mission to acknowledge individuals/industry leaders for their contribution towards building a safe digital journey, Digital Terminal honoured the top-performing IT leaders for their praiseworthy initiatives towards cybersecurity. T

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad’s Campus Network Facility (CNF) has been conferred the prestigious Cybersecurity Leadership Award by the Digital Terminal.

Continuing the mission to acknowledge individuals/industry leaders for their contribution towards building a safe digital journey, Digital Terminal honoured the top-performing IT leaders for their praiseworthy initiatives towards cybersecurity. The publication hosted DT Cybersecurity Leadership Awards 2021 during the virtual DT Conclave 2021 event where this award was announced recently, a press release said.

The winners were decided by DT’s own evaluation, editors and jury members.

Prof Appa Rao Podile, UoH Vice-Chancellor, congratulated Dr Sanjay Sharma, Director CC&CNF and his team and said, “We at the University of Hyderabad have to work towards a more robust digital ecosystem since online education, services and administration now seems to be a standard part of our lives.”