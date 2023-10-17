UP: 5-year-old raped in Bareilly, police arrest neighbour

06:01 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Bareilly: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Aliganj area here, police said on Tuesday, and added that the accused has been arrested. The incident took place on Monday evening when the girl was playing outside her house, according to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

Their neighbour Yashpal Maurya (21) allegedly took the child to a house on some pretext, and raped her, the complainant said. Acting on the complaint, police lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him on Tuesday, said Pushpendra Singh, SHO, Aliganj. The girl has been admitted to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable. A detailed probe in the matter is underway.