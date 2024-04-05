Constable booked for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 04:17 PM

Hyderabad: A police constable was booked for allegedly raping a minor girl on a promise to marry at Habeebnagar.

The cop Gopi, who is currently posted at the Mirchowk police Head Quarters and the girl belonged to the same neighbourhood and known to each other.

Police said Gopi met the victim at a function a few months ago and they soon became friends. During this, they started moving intimately and Gopi proposed to marry her.

However, when the victim recently asked him about the marriage plan, he refused to marry and started avoiding her.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, the Habeebnagar police booked a case and took up investigation.