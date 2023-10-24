UP farmer campaigns for KCR

Raghavendra Kumar, who is a farmers rights activist as well, reached Hyderabad and has been meeting with natives of Uttar Pradesh working in the city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:45 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

File photo of CM KCR

Hyderabad: Impressed with the Telangana government’s farmer-friendly policies, a farmer has come all the way from Ballia of Uttar Pradesh to campaign in Telangana for the third consecutive victory of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Raghavendra Kumar, who is a farmers rights activist as well, reached Hyderabad and has been meeting with natives of Uttar Pradesh working in the city. He holds meetings with small groups of Uttar Pradesh natives and briefs them about the Telangana government’s Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and other pro-farmer measures. This has been his daily routine since last one week and he is going to continue the exercise for one month.

Raghavendra Kumar had met the Chief Minister last August during the All India Farmers meeting here in the city. He was inspired by the Chief Minister’s ‘Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’ slogan and since then has been promoting the Telangana government’s policies among farmers, Telangana Turmeric Farmers Association president Narasimha Naidu, who arranged Raghavendra Kumar’s food and accommodation in the city, said.

Also Read Telangana protagonists return to BRS