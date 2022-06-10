UP gang posing as garment traders held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Gopalapuram police on Friday arrested six persons of an Uttar Pradesh-based gang and seized 43.25 tolas of gold ornaments, 27 tolas of silver and Rs.4.13 lakh, altogether worth Rs.26.5 lakh.

The arrested persons, Ishaq, Mohd Gulshed, Mohd Juned Alam, Abdul Ansar Ali, Riyasad and Bablu Ahmad, were nabbed from near the Secunderabad Railway Station, and on questioning, police found they were involved in seven cases registered in the police stations of Gopalapuram here, Kotagir of Nizamabad, Mavala of Adilabad, Jangaon, Armoor, Nizamabad I Town and Nirmal.

The gang, police said, traveled on the pretext of garments business by bus, observed the luggage of other passengers and would break the zip and steal valuables before getting off the bus.