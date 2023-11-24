UP RTI activist lodge complaint against Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh

The image quickly went viral, drawing strong criticism from cricket fans and netizens for what was perceived as disrespectful behaviour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Australia defeated India in the recent concluded World Cup in India. After the trophy presentation ceremony, a photo circulated showing Marsh seated on a sofa, resting his legs on the World Cup trophy and holding a beer bottle in his hand in the dressing room.

In response to this, RTI activist Pandit Keshav from Uttar Pradesh (UP) filed a complaint against Marsh with the police.

Keshav accused Marsh of not only disrespecting the trophy but also of hurting the sentiments of 1.4 billion Indians. He lodged the complaint stating that Marsh’s actions had offended Indian cricket fans. Subsequently, the Aligarh police in Uttar Pradesh accepted Keshav’s complaint and registered an FIR against Marsh.

Fans in India are taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their views and opinions.