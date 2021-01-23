Upasana Konidela unveils Natyam motion poster

Hyderabad: Entrepreneur and philanthropist Upasana Konidela on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share the news of her friend Kuchipudi dancer Sandhya Raju who is making her onscreen debut in Telugu cinema.

Titled Natyam, the movie runs on a theme of dance form — narrated in a beautiful and an interesting way. Upasana unveiled the first look of the movie and shared it on social media. “She’s young, passionate, preserver of dance and culture.

So proud of you. Here’s Introducing my dear friend Sandhya Raju’s first-look motion poster from her upcoming debut Telugu film titled ‘Natyam’, Directed by Revanth Korukonda,” she wrote.

Draped in a traditional attire, Sandhya Raju is spellbinding in her character as a classical dancer. The film portrays a unique relationship between a guru and student, intertwined with a love story.

Kamal Kamaraju and Rohit Behal play the male leads in the film. Music is composed by Shravan Bhardwaj. The movie is expected to be a visual beauty made in the beautiful architect temples of Hampi, Lepakshi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad of south India.Other characters in the film include Aditya Menon, Subhaleka Sudhakar, Bhanupriya and Baby Deevana.

