Upset over argument with mother, 31-year-old woman ends life in Hyderabad

The woman was working as a government school teacher and has two children including a three-months-old daughter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over an argument with her mother over going out in the rain, a government school teacher ended her life in Banjara Hills on Thursday.

M.Gayathri (31), from NBT Nagar was working as a teacher and was married to M.Suveer Kumar, and the couple has two children including a three-months-old daughter.

Police said on Thursday, due to heavy rain Gayathri’s mother warned her not to go out, but the former was stubborn. They both had an argument on the same matter, after which, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom.