Upset over sister’s marriage video, youngster ends life in Godavarikhani

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Representational image

Peddapalli: Upset over his sister’s love marriage video going viral on social media, a youngster Sai Charan committed suicide in Bhagath Singh nagar, Godavarikhani on Wednesday.

According to police, Sai Charan’s sister recently married a person she loved against the wishes of her family members. On Tuesday, the newly married couple appeared before Godavarikhani police. A person named Dinesh uploaded the video of the couple visiting the police station in the local WhatsApp groups on Tuesday night. The deceased Sai Charan also received the video on his mobile phone at around 7.30 pm.

Upset over the video, Sai Charan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence when other family members went outside on Wednesday. He was found dead when his mother Bhagyalaxmi came back home. Bhagyalaxmi alleged that though they requested him not to upload the video on social media, Dinesh did not bother about their plea. She wanted the police to take severe action against Dinesh since her son died only because of him.