Urban population likely to reach 50 per cent by 2025 in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:51 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

File photo

Hyderabad: Unlike many other States, the Urban population in Telangana – the youngest State in the country, is likely to reach 50 percent by 2025 from the current 46.8 per cent.

At present, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are ahead of Telangana in terms of urban population. Compared to other States average, this is two and half decades ahead, while the national average of the urban population in the country stands at 31.16 per cent.

According to Niti Aayog revelations, Tamil Nadu recorded an average of 48.45 percent urban population and Kerala recorded 47.23 percent. Maharashtra followed Telangana with 45.23 percent.

The Niti Aayog while considering the cities as the engines of economic growth observed that the economic activities in urban areas would lead to multi-fold increase in employment and income levels, said a press release.

The existing urban local bodies constitute less than three percent of the land mass in the State but they contribute nearly two thirds of Telangana’s GDP. This could be one of the prime factors for people moving to urban areas in the State.

The State Government’s initiatives to increase the number of urban local bodies after Telangana formation has aided in transformation of urban landscape. This apart, urban policies and initiatives of the State Government have also helped in expansion of urban areas and urban population accordingly.