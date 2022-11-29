US Consul General addresses AIS, CCS, MES Officers in Hyderabad

Consul General Jennifer Larson addressed All India Services, Central Civil Services, and Military Engineer Services Officers at Dr MCR HRD Institute

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:34 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

The Officer Trainees along with Ms Jennifer Larson, US Consul General, Hyderabad. Sri Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, IAS, DG, Dr MCR HRD Institute & Principal Secretary to Govt of Telangana is also seen in the picture.(5th from Left)

Hyderabad: Consul General Jennifer Larson, US Consulate General, Hyderabad addressed All India Services, Central Civil Services, and Military Engineer Services Officers at Dr MCR HRD Institute and the theme of her presentation was “The Foreign Policy of the United States of America, with Special Reference to India”.

Ms Jennifer Larson said the Officer Trainees at Dr MCR HRD Institute, are the future of India’s Civil Service. “I was, therefore, happy to speak with them about the future of the US-India partnership, which is built upon our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific Region”, she added.

Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute & Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana presented mementos to Ms Jennifer Larson, on the occasion.

Kamal Passi, MES-IDSA welcomed Jennifer Larson and introduced her to the audience. Dyuthi Kishan, proposed a vote of thanks.