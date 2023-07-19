US Consulate General Hyderabad celebrates 10th anniversary of American Corner at St Francis College

American Corner at St. Francis College for Women has been reopened after an extensive renovation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: US Consulate General Hyderabad celebrated the 10th anniversary of the American Corner at the St. Francis College for Women here Wednesday. The facility has been reopened after an extensive renovation.

Consul General Jennifer Larson said, “the purpose of our American Corners is to provide a place for Indians of all ages to come together, learn about the United States and our culture, and help us build stronger ties between our two countries.”

First opened at St. Francis College for Women in 2013, the American Corner reached a milestone this year, marking a decade of enriching educational and cultural exchanges. It has been assisting students in the region, nurturing their interest in the United States and providing opportunities for education abroad. College principal Uma Joseph also spoke at the event.

Also Read Hyderabad: Novel nanoscopy technology used to treat shoulder injuries at KIMS Sunshine Hospitals