US Consul General Larson launches AWE programme in Tirupati

The AWE combines the online learning platform Dream Builder with localized in-class discussion, mentoring, and engagement with local business leaders and US experts to impart core business skills, such as strategic planning, marketing, and financial management.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:03 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: US Consul General, Jennifer Larson on Friday launched the US Consulate’s Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam University (SPMVV) in Tirupati.

The AWE is a multi-month programme funded by the US Consulate which will provide women entrepreneurs with the skills they need to formalize and grow their businesses. A total of 100 women will participate in the programme, with cohorts of 25 women each in Tirupati, Warangal, Visakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar, a press release said.

The university and its incubators will be providing space for in-person facilitation and training sessions, as well as lending staff to help lead the in-person training sessions.

“Advancing women’s entrepreneurship and the role of women in the formal economy in India is one of the US government’s top priorities,” Larson said.

“AWE has a strong history of sparking and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit across the globe, and I know it will have a hugely beneficial impact for women here in Tirupati and across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha,” she added.

The AWE combines the online learning platform Dream Builder with localized in-class discussion, mentoring, and engagement with local business leaders and US experts to impart core business skills, such as strategic planning, marketing, and financial management. The program will run from August to December and will conclude with a multi-day capstone event for all participants in Bhubaneshwar. The Consul General Larson also visited the world-famous Hindu temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Also Read No master plan yet, CREDAI Telangana cautions prospective property buyers in GO 111 areas