US Consulate General Hyderabad, CII host renewable energy speaker series

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Representational image A session on `Advancing Indo-US Collaboration’ under renewable energy speaker series was held in Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

Hyderabad: As part of the continuing engagement between India and the United States, the US Consulate General in Hyderabad and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a session on `Advancing Indo-US Collaboration’ under its renewable energy speaker series in Hyderabad Thursday evening.

“The United States and India have a long history of collaboration in the energy sector. By bringing together experts from the private and public sectors in both these countries, we will help each other be better prepared to meet our respective renewable energy goals,” said David Moyer, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General in Hyderabad.

The world needs to develop new strategies and partnerships to accelerate growth. India, being one of the world’s fastest growing large economies, offers the world countless reasons to partner in its growth and development, said Vagish Dixit, CII Telangana Chairman.

DV Ramakrishna, Project Director, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, elaborated on Government’s initiatives to strengthen renewable energy sector further in Telangana. The demand for power is high in Telangana as it is a agriculture-dominant State. He urged households to use the subsidy available for installation of solar rooftops. The State Government is taking measures to meet the expected high demand from electric vehicles in future. Telangana is trying to meet that by expanding renewable energy capacities.

M Goutham Reddy, CEO of Re-Sustainability, stressed on the need for using renewable energy in India as sustainability ensures rights of next generation.

Wesley Mathews ( President & CEO of Choose New Jersey), Kelly Mooij (Director of Clean Energy, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities), Max Joel ( Assistant Director of NY-Sun, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) and Richard M Rossow (Senior Adviser and Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies, CSIS) shared best practices from the United States in developing responsible solar and wind energy policies and projects that could be leveraged by Telangana to help it achieve its renewable energy goals, a release said.