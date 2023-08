US Scientists Develop Cancer-Killing Pill | City Of Hope, California | Cancer Treatment

A team of scientists at the City of Hope in California, in the US, developed a revolutionary cancer-stopping pill named AOH1996.

Published Date - 03:01 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

A team of scientists at the City of Hope in California, in the US, developed a revolutionary cancer-stopping pill named AOH1996. The pill is named after Anna Olivia Healy, a nine-year-old who lost her battle with a rare childhood cancer called Neuroblastoma.

