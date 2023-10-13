USA Supports Israel In Israel-Hamas War | Antony Blinken Meets Benjamin Netanyahu

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a joint press conference, Blinken reassured Israel that it would never have to defend itself alone as long as America exists.
In a powerful display of solidarity and support, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a resounding commitment to stand by Israel during its ongoing conflict with Hamas.
Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a joint press conference, Blinken reassured Israel that it would never have to defend itself alone as long as America exists.