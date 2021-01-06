Ushering in New Year in style

Children were dressed up to their fantasy for the party. It was amazing to see the creativity of each child, displaying their best attire.

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Pre Primary students of Delhi Public school, Nacharam planned a fun-filled event to end the year on a high note. Ushering in the New Year, the last day of the year 2020 was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm. Children were dressed up to their fantasy for the party. It was amazing to see the creativity of each child, displaying their best attire. The activity helped in developing self-identity in children. Besides this, tiny tots also rocked the floor and danced to the peppy tunes of Happy New Year songs. It was a great way to welcome the New Year.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .