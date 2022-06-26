Utilise recruitment opportunity: Harish Rao to job aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:24 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao distributing study material to job aspirants at BC Study Circle in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the job aspirants to utilise the opportunity by landing a job.

Addressing the aspirants after distributing study material to the aspirants at BC Study Circle in Siddipet on Sunday, the Minister said there were 200 aspirants of Group-I and 100 aspirants of constable examination were being trained at BC Study Circle in Siddipet. With an objective to provide regular coaching to all the competitive examinations at the Study Circle, he said that the government will shortly build a permanent building for it.

Wishing that all the aspirants being trained at the Study Circle land in a government hospital, Rao said that 318 people trained at BC Study circle have got different government jobs so far. Apart from recruiting over 91,000 into different government departments, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has reserved 95 percent of the jobs to locals by getting issued by president order. Since they have set up a number of educational institutions post-Telangana creation, the Minister said that Siddipet become an educational hub.

As they have improved the infrastructure facilities at government schools during the past eight years manifold, Rao said several government schools such as Indira Nagar Public Schools have hung no admissions boards on their notice boards. To support the students aspiring to study abroad, Rao said that they were setting a facility to guide the students until they get a seat in a foreign Varisty. Since there were abundant opportunities in the private sector too, the Minister said that he will be setting up a skill enhancement centre in Siddipet to impart coaching to those who were aspiring to get the software profession.