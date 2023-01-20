UTT National Ranking Championships: Telangana’s Snehit wins mixed doubles bronze

08:38 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad TT player S Fidel R Snehit, along with Diya Chitale of Maharashtra, has won a bronze medal in mixed doubles at the UTT National Ranking Championships that concluded at the Sama Indoor Complex in Vadodara on Friday.

Snehit and Diya defeated Railway Sports Promotion Board’s Akash Pal and Prapti Sen in the quarterfinals 3-2 (8-11, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-3) but lost to the ultimate winners Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamat of PSPB 2-3 (8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 13-11, 11-0) in a cliffhanger semis.

“Though I paired with Diya for the first time, our combination went well. The better ranked pair Manav-Archana didn’t allow us to move an inch in the decider,” Snehit said.

It may be recalled that Snehit and Sreeja, representing Telangana, won silver in mixed doubles in the national games. But, Manush Shah of Gujarat and Sreeja of RBI lost in quarterfinals in this tournament.

Both Sreeja and Snehit lost in pre-quarterfinals in the individual category. While Sreeja lost to Kausani Nath of RSPB 2-4 (9-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-6, 5-11, 9-11), PSPB’s Harmeet Desai outsmarted Snehit 4-3 (12,7,-9,-5,-10,8,7).