Dakshita wins Brilliant Trophy online junior chess title

Dakshita Kumawat of Vidya Bhawan Public School, Udaipur won the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: Dakshita Kumawat of Vidya Bhawan Public School, Udaipur won the Brilliant Trophy (online) Juniors Chess Tournament, scoring 11.5 points out of 12 rounds, while Shaik Mohd Irfan got second place with 10 points.

Top Ten Places (Juniors category):1.Dakshita Kumawat, 2.Shaik Mohd Irfan, 3.Valanka Fernandes, 4.Rounak Jakhotia, 5.S.Harivardhan 6.Arya Baranwal, 7.Yash Gajanan Rathi, 8.Pranav Santhosh , 9.K.Suryakumara Datta, 10.U.Maheedhar.

Also Read Praneeth clinches Brilliant Trophy Rapid Chess Tournament