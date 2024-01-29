Uttam assures to take up Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme

A delegation of leaders from the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district met Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy at the Secretariat on Monday

29 January 2024

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday assured that the State government would consider taking up the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation scheme.

A delegation of leaders from the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district met the Minister at the Secretariat here on Monday. They informed the minister that Narayanpet – Kodangal Lift Irrigation scheme would provide irrigation facilities to the drought-prone areas of Kodangal, Narayanpet, and Makthal assembly constituencies.

The scheme envisages irrigating an ayacut of one lakh acres in Narayanpet and Kodangal constituencies, besides drinking water facility to enroute villages by lifting 7.10 TMC water from Bhootpur Balancing Reservoir under Lift-I of RBLIS. The proposed new ayacut include 53,745 Acres in Kodangal, 25,783 Acres in Makthal and 20, 472 Acres in Narayanpet. The scheme was given the administrative approval at an estimated cost of Rs 1,450 crore.

The delegation informed that administrative approval was accorded for Stage I sanction of the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme, and an amount of Rs 133.86 crore was also released.

Responding to the representation, Uttam Kumar Reddy assured that the State government would seriously consider the proposed scheme and take necessary measures. He also assured to consider the request of Mahabubnagar MLAs’ delegation for the sanction of Rs 9 crore for Sangambanda and completion of Koyalsagar pending works.