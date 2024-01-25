Next session of Telangana Assembly soon: Uttam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 04:11 PM

Hyderabad: The next session of the State Legislative Assembly would be convened soon, according to Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday. He said the schedule of the session would be announced shortly.

As the Minister in-charge of Karimnagar, he had a review with elected representatives from the district at his Secretariat chambers. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar was among those who took part in the review.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the vigilance report on the sagging of Medigadda barrage pillars was expected to be ready by the time the next session of the house was convened. Even the preliminary inquiry was yet to be received by him, he said, adding that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme was in progress.

Exuding confidence that the Congress would be able to garner at least 13 of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, the Minister said the BRS theory that it would bounce back in the Parliamentary polls was a bit far-fetched. It would now be mainly between the Congress and the BJP and the BRS would not be in the reckoning, he said.