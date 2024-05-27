Uttam’s clarification on paddy procurement acceptance of corruption, says Maheshwar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 05:13 PM

Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Continuing his tirade against Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, BJP Legislature Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy said on Monday that the Minister’s response to the allegation of irregularities in the procurement of paddy and purchase of fine rice was a clear indication that large scale corruption took place with the support of Civil Supplies officials.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Maheshwar Reddy said though he raised 19 issues in his letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with regard to procurement of paddy and fine rice tenders, Uttam Kumar responded to only one issue and ignored others to hide the facts. “When I raised the ‘R’ and ‘B’ tax issue Uttam Kumar did not respond and now when I raise the issue of ‘U’ tax he immediately responded. The way he responded has made it clear that large scale corruption has taken place in paddy procurement,” he alleged.Questioning the intention behind not taking action against millers who failed to clear the dues, he alleged that the Civil Supplies Minister was going soft on millers as he was getting favours from them. “Why is the government not taking action against the millers? Why has no action been taken against contractors who failed to lift fine rice despite completion of 90 days. Why is the government adopting a soft attitude towards them?” he asked.

Taking strong exception to Uttam Kumar Reddy making personal attacks on him, Maheshwar Reddy said he got the post of BJP LP leader through merit and not by lobbying.