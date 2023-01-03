Uttar Dakshin Jugalbandi Series of Concerts to enthrall audience of Hyderabad

It will be a unique combination of the Flute by Pandit Pravin Godkhindi and Carnatic Vocals by Malladi Brothers, Vidwan Ramprasad and Dr. Ravikumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Uttar Dakshin, the renowned Classical Jugalbandi series of concerts is back to enthrall the music lovers of Hyderabad. It will be a unique combination of the Flute by Pandit Pravin Godkhindi and Carnatic Vocals by Malladi Brothers, Vidwan Ramprasad and Dr. Ravikumar, two prominent artists of international repute of their own genre, at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Basheerbagh, on January 8.

The accompanying artists include Aditya Kalyanpur (Tabla), Vidwan BVS Prasad (Mridangam) and Vidwan S Dinakar (Violin). The program begins at 6.30 pm and is open for all.

Being hosted by Vivid Arts in association with Surmandal, Hyderabad, it will also have Mohan Hemmadi being honoured with Anupam Lifetime Achievement Award for his service to Indian Classical Music.