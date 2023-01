Uttar Pradesh Police tweet on ‘Naatu Naatu’ goes viral

By IANS Updated On - 10:40 AM, Fri - 13 January 23

Lucknow:┬áThe Uttar Pradesh Police’s congratulatory message to team ‘RRR’ for winning the Golden Globe award for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has gone viral.

The message also reminds people of the “golden global rules of road safety”.

In its creative post on Twitter, the UP Police defined RRR as — ‘Respect the Red light on the Road’.

Giving a creative twist to the RRR poster, the UP Police also used the Golden Globe winner song ‘Naatu Naatu’ in its caption that read — “The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of #RoadSafety; #Naatu, Kabhi red light skip kare; #Naatu, Kabhi tripling kare; #Naatu, Kabhi drunken driving kare; #Naatu, Kabhi traffic rules tode”.

The tweet had garnered over 40,000 views.

This is not the first time that the UP Police have earned accolades for its creative tweets.

Last year, in a post inspired from Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey, the UP Police tweeted, “Bhai Ho Ya Godfather, Bhaukaal aur Bhay Sirf Kanoon Ka Chalega #ArmslengthfromCrime.”

The tweet, aimed at raising the issue of illegal firearms, was retweeted and lauded by Akshay Kumar himself.

Rahul Srivastav, additional SP in-charge of social media centre said, “UP Police have always kept pace with the latest trends in cinema, sports, etc., and we have always lauded our star achievers in all walks of life. Giving a quirky twist to popular movies and songs for the issues of public concern helps us to capture the imagination of people more effectively.”