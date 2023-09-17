Uttarakhand: Fire destroys hotel in Mussoorie

By PTI Published Date - 03:34 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Representational Image

Dehradun: A major fire broke out early Sunday at a hotel in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie, destroying it completely, police said.

Three hotel staff, who were trapped inside at the time of the blaze, have been rescued safely, Mussoorie Station House Officer Shankar Singh told PTI.

There were no guests at the Rink Pavilion hotel as it was being renovated, he said. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot both from Dehradun and Mussoorie. It took fire-fighters nearly four hours to douse the fire, Mussoorie Circle Officer Anil Joshi said.

Prima facie, a short circuit appears to have caused the fire, he said.