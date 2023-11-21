Uttarkashi News: Relief In Rescue Operation, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue

CM Dhami acknowledged the collective efforts of agencies, engineers, technicians, and experts, emphasizing their dedication to the operation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed optimism regarding the imminent rescue of trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel. A six-inch pipeline successfully traversed the collapsed tunnel section, restoring audio-visual communication with the workers.

