Vaccine only way out of Covid, says Krishnamma

The sanitation worker from Gandhi Hospital was the first to be inoculated in Telangana

Hyderabad: At first sight, Krishnamma, 45-year-old sanitation worker at Gandhi Hospital, who became the first person to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Telangana, looks frail and quite uncertain of handling the questions hurled at her by mediapersons.

However, the moment she starts speaking, all doubts are put to rest, as she firmly and confidently urges people in Telangana to participate wholeheartedly in the Covid vaccination drive.

“I was a bit tense yesterday and even today morning doubts crept into my mind. My son who is working with Police Department and other family members were also asking me not to get vaccinated. But in the last one year, I have personally seen the suffering of Covid patients and other healthcare workers at Gandhi Hospital and realised that vaccination was the only way out of Covid pandemic. It’s been more than three hours since I was administered the vaccine and look at me now. I am perfectly all right. I urge all the health care workers to participate in the vaccine drive and request public to embrace the vaccines, whenever they are available,” she said.

Before deciding to get vaccinated, the sanitation employees and other grade IV employees were counselled and encouraged by the hospital authorities.

“We told them about the pros and cons of the vaccine. I also told them that along with them, other healthcare workers from the hospital, including nurses and doctors, will take the vaccine. Like Krishnamma, other sanitation staff readily agreed,” says Superintendent Dr M Raja Rao.

A resident of Dammaiguda, Krishnamma has been working in the sanitation wing at Gandhi Hospital for over a decade. “When Covid broke out and lockdown was imposed, I personally saw the suffering of patients. Initially I was not sure but after getting the vaccine, I believe that we can beat the disease,” said Krishnamma.

