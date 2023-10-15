Vaddera Sangham extends support to KTR

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Vaddera Sangham community from Thangallapalli have announced their support to IT Minister KT Rama Rao in the Assembly elections.

Community people from the mandal organized a meeting in a function hall in Thangallapalli on Sunday and passed a resolution extending their support to Rama Rao.

Community leaders said they passed the resolution since the development as well as solving of problems would be possible only with Rama Rao. They gave Rs 10,116 towards the nomination expenditure of the Minister.

MPP Padala Manasa, MPTC Kodi Anthaiah, BRS mandal president Rajanna, Vaddera Sangham mandal president Devaiah, Sarpanch Ankarapu Anitha and others participated in the meeting.