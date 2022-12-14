‘Varahi has to comply with AP rules’

"Once the vehicle enters Andhra Pradesh, the Transport department would give clearance in accordance with the rules in AP, said Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:47 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Amaravati: The state government has no objection whatsoever with regard to Jana Sena vehicle `Varahi’, Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said here on Wednesday.

Interacting with media persons, he felt the rules in Andhra Pradesh were also to be examined in this context. “Once the vehicle enters Andhra Pradesh, the Transport department would give clearance in accordance with the rules in AP. It can travel all over the state and we have no objection to it,” he said and added in lighter vein what colour it would wear after reaching AP. “Maybe it would take the colour of those paying the highest package,” he commented.

Also Read Pension hiked to Rs 2,750 per month in Andhra Pradesh

On the special category status to Andhra Pradesh, Amarnath recalled that the Centre had declared that there was no question of SCS for AP on the day Chandrababu declined it. “There is nothing more to say now. Though the state did not get the SCS, Chandrababu could receive his package,” he remarked.