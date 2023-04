Varshik, Ambarish to lead Hyderabad teams at National Test Cricket Championship

G Varshak will lead the SSGF Hyderabad team while B Ambarish will marshal the SSGF Rest of India side

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: G Varshak will lead the SSGF Hyderabad team while B Ambarish will marshal the SSGF Rest of India side in the upcoming Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar National Test Cricket Championship, to be organised by School Sports and Games Federation from April 25 to 29 at the HMWSSB Cricket Grounds, Amberpet.

Teams: SSGF Hyderabad: Varshik G (Captain), Syed Raza Hussain (V-C), Manikanta P (WK), Prem Jassabhati (WK), Kiran Nayak, Arshad Mohammed, Dhairya Tiwari, Vidhu Sai Yadav, K Sai Koti, B Mohan, Pruthvi Sai Yadav, S Adithya, S Akash; Coach: Sandeep Mishra;

SSGF Rest of India: B Ambarish (C), Aabhijay V (VC), Farhan Khan (WK), Abhinav Kumar, C Rahul Reddy, Sravan G, Adarsh Deshmukh, Aryan Saiyed, Rehan Khan, Hrishikesh Goud, Shaik Ameer, Vasanth G, Ansh Nayan Gupta; Coach: Rajnikanth Goud.

