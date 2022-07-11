Varun Motors unveils and delivers all new Brezza in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today - 11 July 22

The car was unveiled in presence of Begumpet Corporator Maheshwari Srihari and was delivered to Hema Prasad.

Hyderabad: Varun Motors has unveiled and delivered the next generation Brezza at its Begumpet showroom on Monday. The updated feature-packed version of Brezza was unveiled in the presence of Begumpet Corporator, T Maheshwari Srihari and was delivered to the first customer Hema Prasad in the presence of RC Raju, Executive Director, Varun Motors, Gurram Neeraj, General Manager, Ram Kumar, AGM, A Srikanth, Branch Manager of Varun Motors, Begumpet, according to the press release.

The all-new Brezza is powered by a next-generation K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid System with a promise of providing fuel efficiency of up to 20.15 km.

The updated Brezza also offers a host of technologically advanced convenience, infotainment and connected features including an electric sunroof, 6 airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP) with hill hold assist as standard across all variants.

Brezza will be available in three trendy dual-tone colours including Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Brave Khakhi with Arctic White roof, and Splendid Silver with midnight Black roof, the press release said. The ex-showroom price of Brezza in Hyderabad starts from Rs 7,99,000 and depending on the different variants and features, goes up to Rs 13, 96,000.