Varuni, Ali hog limelight at TS Inter-District Table Tennis Tournament

Varuni Jaiswal and Mohammed Ali emerged champions of the women and men’s categories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: Varuni Jaiswal and Mohammed Ali emerged champions of the women and men’s categories at the 9th Stag Telangana State and Inter-District Table Tennis Tournament held at the Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Varuni defeated Nikhat Banu 4-2 in the women’s final while Ali blanked Dr Chandrachud 4-0 in the men’s summit clash to clinch the titles.

Results (Final): Men: Mohammed Ali (AVSC) bt Aman Balgu (AVSC) 4-2; Women: Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) bt Nikhat Banu (RBI) 4-2; U-19: Boys: Jatin Dev (SPHS) bt. Keshavan kannan (SGUTTA) 4-2.