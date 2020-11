VC Sajjanar inspects polling booths

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Wednesday inspected arrangements being made at several polling stations in Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Sanathnagar and Rajendranagar. He suggested steps to be taken to increase security and scrutiny at the booths to avoid any untoward incidents. He was accompanied by Balanagar DCP PV Padmaja, Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy, Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar and others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .