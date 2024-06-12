Adeev wins in hard-fought battle

In the clash, Adeev beat Rishi 9-11, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7 to advance to the next round of the competition.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 10:53 PM

In the clash, Adeev beat Rishi 9-11, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7 to advance to the next round of the competition.

Hyderabad: Adeev Deviah recorded a hard-fought win over Rishi Panwar in the men’s category of the NMDC Telangana Squash Open at Game point HiTech and Hyderabad Golf Club on Wednesday.

In the clash, Adeev beat Rishi 9-11, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7 to advance to the next round of the competition.

Results: Men: Dhruv Kumar Gangashetty bt Jainendra Bhandari 11-6,11-4, 11-1; Rishi Panwar lost to Adeev Deviah 9-11, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7; Gurveer Singh bt Pardeep Malik 11-2, 11-1, 11-2; Deerav Moolani lost to Sandeep Paswan 7-11, 11-3, 11-7, 5-11; Women: V Deepika bt Trina Iris 3-11, 11-2, 11-5, 11-5; Boys: U-13: Ribhav Arya bt Arsh Pailwan 11-1, 11-1, 11-0; Rohan Khurana bt Jaskarn Malik 11-1, 11-0, 11-4; Girls: U-17: Gaurisha Jain lost to Diva Shah: 11-0, 11-5, 11-0.