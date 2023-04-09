Vedic clinches junior Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Vedic TolwalaIa from Geetanjali Devashray School, Secunderabad scored six points from as many rounds to win the chess title in the juniors category of the 203rd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at Brilliant Grammar High school in Dilsukhnagar.

Srivatsav Vadde got second place with 5.5 points while Gagan Tellagorla got third place with 5 points.

In Open category, Chidvilash Sai won the title with 5.5 points from six rounds while Yohan Yadav and Surya Alakanti got second and third places with 5 points each respectively.

Results:

Top Ten Places (Open category): 1.Chidvilash Sai S, 2.Yohan Yadav, 3.Surya Alakanti, 4.Andabatla Satwik, 5.Srikara Darbha, 6.Santosh sai Karthik, 7.Sharanya Gade, 8.Pavan Karthikeya varma, 9.Ehaan Shaik, 10.Rohith N;

U-15: Boys: 1.Mahaswin Reddy, 2.Yajur Vedan; U-13: Boys: 1.Dinesh Sai .K, 2.Varuntej Pabbisetty; Girls: 1.Naga Vaishnavi, 2.Sai Susheela R;

U-11: Boys: 1.Srivatsav V, 2.Gagan Tellagorla; Girls: 1.Sridarshini T, 2.Vaisali Garnepudi;

U-9: Boys: 1.Ayaanraj K, 2.Aarush Bathula; Girls: 1.Anika Reddy, 2.Nitya Konduri; U-7: Boys: 1.Shreyan T, 2.Sanjay Karthik P; Girls: 1.Vamshika Boga, 2.Nithyasri Somalaraju; Best Woman: Samhita Pungavanam; Best Veteran: Satyanarayana PVV.