Veera Raja Veera from PS2 movie is a fusion of romance, royalty in classic version

Veera Raja Veera is the second single from the magnum opus film PS2, aka Ponniyin Selvan 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Veera Raja Veera is the second single from the magnum opus film PS2, aka Ponniyin Selvan 2. PS2 is going to be released on April 28 in theatres worldwide, as we all know.

The master filmmaker of Kollywood, Mani Ratnam, made PS2 on a much larger scale when compared to the first part. The trailer for PS2 is a sample of Mani Ratnam’s grand vision for the film.

The makers of PS2 have already released the first song from the film in all languages. Aaganandhe was a hit in Telugu. The makers released the second single today. The second song of PS2 is named Veera Raja Veera.

AR Rahman composed the song and also the music for the entire film. Shankar Mahadevan and Chinmayi Sirpaada gave their vocals for this classically touching and magical song. Oscar Award winner Chandrabose penned the lyrics for the song.

Veera Raja Veera is a fusion of romance and royalty with a classical music touch. The song is shot between the characters Arunmozhi Varman and Vaanathi, played by Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala, respectively. The chemistry between the actors also looks magical, just like the composition of the song. Veera Raja Veera really makes the audience look forward to the visuals in the film.

PS2 is produced by Lyca Productions in association with Madras Talkies. Sri Venkateswara Creations will release the film in Telugu, as they did for PS1.