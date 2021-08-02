Vegetable prices remain stable in Hyderabad

Markets receiving adequate supply of vegetables despite heavy rains that lashed State recently, say officials

Hyderabad: Veggie lovers can continue to enjoy their favorite greens and healthy vegetables as their prices have remained stable in the city’s vegetable markets. Despite the recent rains, the vegetable markets have not faced supply shortages. Usually, loss of crops due to heavy rain can result in a price rise but that has not been the case so far this year.

In the last two weeks, there has been little change in vegetable prices. In fact, the prices of some vegetables like onion, brinjal, tomato, capsicum and potato have dropped slightly.

According to Swapna, Estate Officer, Vanasthalipuram Rythu Bazaar, there has been no change in the arrivals.

“Over the last few days, we’ve had a steady supply as usual. For instance, we used to receive about 70-80 quintals of tomato a day, which is the highest-selling vegetable and we are receiving the same now,” she says.

According to her, only the ones that are likely to go off-season, like carrots and beans, have seen a dip in supply. “We used to get about 5-6 quintals of beans and 12 quintals of carrots but now we are getting a couple of quintals less than that per day,” she adds.

The price of carrots has fallen slightly since the last week of July. It was Rs 53 a kilo on July 24 but is now retailing at Rs 50 a kilo. The price of beans also came down from Rs 40 a kilo on July 24 to Rs 35 a kilo.

Onion prices, which fluctuate drastically at times, have remained almost the same for more than a month now. On Monday, August 2, onion was retailing at Rs 22 a kilo and it was Rs 24 a kilo in the last week of July. The cost of chilli has increased slightly in the last week of July, as it was Rs 35 a kilo on July 19 and on July 24, it retailed at Rs 40 a kilo but on Monday, the cost came down to Rs 35 again.

The vegetable markets are likely to see an increased supply of gourds in August as Swapna explains, “Gourds are usually harvested within a month to 45 days of sowing and we are likely to have an increased supply of bottle and ridge gourds in August and September,” she says.

