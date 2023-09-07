| Vehicle In Janmashtami Procession Comes In Contact With Live Wire 3 Children Injured

The children were rushed to a private hospital in Bareilly. While two of them are out of danger, the condition of one child is stated to be critical, District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said.

By PTI Published Date - 11:18 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Bareilly (UP): Three children, aged 12 to 15 years, suffered burns during a Janmashtami procession in Aliganj town here on Thursday when a DJ van they were sitting on came in contact with a high-tension power line, officials said.

Angered by the incident, local people and those taking part in the procession created a ruckus and pelted stones at the power office, accusing the electricity department employees of negligence, according to police.

On receiving information about the protest, police officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the angry mob, the officials said, adding that cabinet minister Dharampal

Singh also arrived at the scene and spoke to the people.

The district magistrate said an investigation is being conducted and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

