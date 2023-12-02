Vehicle smuggling ganja meets with accident in Zaheerabad

An SUV that was carrying nearly 2 quintals of dry ganja met with an accident at Buchenelly village in Zaheerabad mandal

Ganja packs inside the car.

Sangareddy: An SUV that was carrying nearly 2 quintals of dry ganja met with an accident at Buchenelly village in Zaheerabad mandal late on Friday night.

The car, which was being driven at high speed, turned turtle after the driver reportedly lost control over the steering. The ganja packets were thrown out of the vehicle in the impact. The Chiragpally police reached the spot and seized the vehicle and the ganja. Two persons, who were traveling in the vehicle at the time of the incident, reportedly escaped from the spot. The police were trying to trace them based on the vehicle’s registration number and its owner.

The police are expected to hold a press meet shortly on the incident. The ganja was reportedly being smuggled from the Odisha border to Mumbai when the accident occurred.