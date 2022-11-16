Vemulawada MLA instructs officials to complete temple development works by Shivaratri

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu has instructed the Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA) to prepare a plan on the development of Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple and complete all works by next Shivaratri.

Besides the temple, the development of Vemulawada town should also be done simultaneously. In this regard, VTDA officials should prepare a comprehensive plan and take up works on a brisk note, he said.

The MLA along with Collector Anurag Jayanthi and VTDA vice-chairman Purushotham Reddy conducted a review meeting to discuss the progress of works taken up by various departments such as municipality, temple, irrigation, revenue, and Mission Bhagiratha in the VTDA limits at the temple guest house in Vemulawada on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Babu informed that IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao was giving top priority for the completion of works taken up by VTDA. He wanted the officials to take up temple tank beautification works by completing bund works.

Informing that it was required to acquire another Rs 20 crore worth land, he said that the 800 meter-retaining wall constructed on the tank bund was almost completed. He directed the officials to construct bathing ghats to ensure the devotees to take up holy dip.

He instructed municipal and R&B officials to start the road expansion works from Mulavagu to Main Temple to Police station as early as possible.

As instructed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to construct a bus stand in the East side, officials should acquire 20 acres of land near the temple tank and prepare plans for the construction of the bus stand.

Instead of waiting till Shivaratri, officials should fill the temple tank to its full capacity since Godavari water is being lifted to the temple tank from Mid Manair reservoir. So that the drinking water needs of Vemulawada town would be fulfilled.

MLA wanted the officials to start the works of Stadium and Kala Bhavan to be constructed with Rs 5 crore each. Since the Chief Minister wanted to complete all pending works by October 2023, officials should complete all works by next Shivaratri.