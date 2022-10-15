Rajanna-Sircilla Collector reviews Vemulawada development

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

The Collector conducted a review meeting with Mission Bhagiratha, R&B, Irrigation, engineering, public health and VTDA officials to discuss the progress of developmental programmes in Vemulawada.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Anurag Jayanthi instructed officials to complete the Mulavagu bund beautification works within two months.

The work was taken up for beautification of 540 metres of the bund with Rs 64 lakh, starting from the Thippapur check dam to the road-bridge in Vemulawada temple town. The Collector conducted a review meeting with Mission Bhagiratha, R&B, Irrigation, engineering, public health and VTDA officials to discuss the progress of developmental programmes in Vemulawada municipal limits in Vemulawada town on Saturday.

He wanted the authorities to complete both beautification as well as developmental works by the next Shivaratri Jatara. The road bridge being constructed across Mulavagu should also be made available to the public by Shivaratri by completing all pending works, he said.

Talking about the construction of the mini stadium, he instructed engineers to start work by finalizing the construction agency and finish work by the end of the rainy season. Anurag Jayanthi directed the officials to complete the tendering process of Dr C Narayana Reddy Kalamandir by the end of this month. Each and every house in the temple town should be supplied with Mission Bhagiratha water by the third week of this month.

With garbage being dumped on the roads, he directed officials to install garbage bins at all required places by the end of this month besides moving garbage collection vehicles in all wards. He also instructed municipal officials to select 1,000 houses as against 13,000 houses existing in 28 wards and collect garbage from every house every day by implementing a QR code system on pilot basis.

He wanted Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA) officials to complete the work of junctions development by November. Instructing to complete dumping yard works by this month ending, he directed the officials to lay CC road to ensure easy movement of vehicles.

Additional Collector B Satyaprasad, RDO Pawan Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Shyamsunder Rao, Executive Engineers Kishan Rao (R&B) and Suryaprakash (Panchayat Raj), Tahsildhar Raju, town planning officer Ansar, VTDA estate officer Satyanarayana and others were present.