Vemulawada municipal VC resigns from post

Rajanna Sircilla: Vemulawada municipality vice-chairman Madhu Rajender on Friday resigned from the post as well as councillor of 23rd ward, stating that he was quitting politics.

In his resignation letter submitted to the municipal commissioner, Rajender said he was unable to tolerate group and unhealthy politics. Though he was new to politics, IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and local MLA Ramesh Babu gave him the opportunity by proposing his name for the vice-chairman’s post.

While he was trying to take welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the public, some TRS councilors allegedly colluded with BJP members and were trying to tarnish his image, he said.

“They (TRS and BJP councilors) made twice attempted to tarnish my image and tried to project me as a bad person among the public. Under the circumstances, it is not possible for me to continue in municipal council for the next four years. So, I have decided to resign from both vice-chairman as well as councilor posts”, he said.

Internal bickerings in Vemulawada TRS have been going on for a long time, source said. It may be recalled that a clash took place between municipal chairperson Ramathirdapu Madhavi and Rajender’s groups over protocol issue on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Valmiki birth anniversary celebrations held in municipality on October 31, this year.

Ignoring the vice-chairman, councilors began garlanding the statues of Vallabhai Patel and Valmiki after the chairperson. Enraged over the incident, Rajender objected and entered into an argument with the Chairperson’s group. As the argument turned serious, both the groups jostled with each other and used filthy language.

Moreover, it has been a practice in Vemulawada municipality that the vice-chairman will also occupy the dais in council meetings. However, Rajender was never allowed to sit on the dais in any of the meetings.

Rajender won as councilor from 23rd ward defeating BJP district president Pratapa Ramakrishna that led to his becoming the vice-chairman.

