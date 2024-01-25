Vengala Nikhila triumphs as Mrs. Golden Heart of South India 2024

Nikhila's dedication to the cause extended beyond her role, as she actively participated and raised highest funds than the contestants for the Laxmi Foundation.

Hyderabad: Vengala Nikhila, title holder of Mrs. India Vivacious, Mrs. Telangana, and Mrs. Hyderabad 2023, has added another prestigious accolade to her list by securing the title of Mrs. Golden Heart of South India 2024. The crown was presented by the Rubaru Mr. India, Gopinath Ravi.

GFSI 2024 had hit the ramp for its grand finale and the pageant is organized by Wyndow Entertainments in association with ACTC. The event had model and actress Amy Jackson and actor Shriya Saran with many other celebrities.

In a demonstration of commitment to social causes, Nikhila played a pivotal role in the Miss and Mrs. Golden Face of South India 2024 pageant, where she spearheaded efforts to raise awareness about skin donation for acid attack victims.

